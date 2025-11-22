COP30 Draft Drops ‘Fossil Fuels,’ Triggering Global Backlash

Climate advocates voiced alarm and outrage Friday after every mention of fossil fuels was dropped from the latest draft text to emerge from the COP30 summit, high-stakes talks that have been swarmed by a record number of oil and gas lobbyists seeking to derail any progress toward a clean energy transition.

Dozens of nations—including Spain, Vanuatu, the Marshall Islands, Chile, and Germany—are demanding that any final agreement include “a roadmap for implementing a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels” to fulfill world leaders’ previous commitment at COP28.

But a draft document released by COP30 host Brazil on Friday, formally the last day of talks, omits any such roadmap and does not even contain the term “fossil fuels.”

Monique Barbut, France’s environment minister, said Friday that “at this point, even if we don’t have the roadmap, but at least a mention of the fossil fuels, I think we would accept it.”