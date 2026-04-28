‘We Need the Ballroom’: Trump Uses Shooting Outside White House Correspondents’ Dinner to Boost Corrupt Project

US President Donald Trump used a lone gunman’s storming of the lobby outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night to promote his $400 million White House ballroom project, which is riddled with glaring conflicts of interest.

Speaking at a press conference after being evacuated from the Washington Hilton hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump declared that “this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House.” The president added that “we need the ballroom,” saying, “We need levels of security that probably nobody’s ever seen before.”

A man armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, charged a security checkpoint outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, setting off a chaotic scramble to evacuate Trump and members of his administration who were present at the private event.

The chief of the Washington, DC police said at a press conference that the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, “exchanged gunfire” with law enforcement and a US Secret Service officer “was struck in his vest.” The suspect was not shot and was taken into custody, the police chief said.

CBS News White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs noted on social media that the shooting “happened on the level above the ballroom where the White House Correspondents Association dinner was.”

“I don’t think people hearing about this—or even those of us in the room—realized how far from the president, VP, and other guests this incident was,” Jacobs added. “It was on another floor, up some stairs, and several sets of security away. Because the Washington Hilton’s hotel and other public spaces were open for other functions, the entire building wasn’t secured by the Secret Service, just the specific areas where the WHCA dinner was held.”