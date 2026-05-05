Rubio Heads To Rome, Vatican As Iran War Strains US Ties With Europe

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By Alex Raufoglu



WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Rome and the Vatican on May 6-8 in what officials describe as an effort to shore up strained ties with key European partners as the war in Iran deepens divisions across the Atlantic.

According to a State Department announcement, the trip will serve to “advance bilateral relations.”

Rubio is set to meet with Holy See leadership to discuss the situation in the Middle East and mutual interests in the Western Hemisphere.

“Meetings with Italian counterparts will focus on shared security interests and strategic alignment,” spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on May 4.

A former senior State Department official who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity said the timing of the trip signals its importance.

“Secretary Rubio’s trip is an important step in diplomacy,” the ex-official said, adding that the face he is taking the trip at this time is an indication of how much the administration of US President Donald Trump "values the relationship with Italy and the Holy See."

The visit comes against a backdrop of increasing tensions between Washington and its European allies over both the Iran conflict and broader policy disagreements, including trade and military commitments.

Iran War Tests Alliances And Personal Relationships

Analysts say the trip is as much about damage control as diplomacy.

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“The Iran war is putting extreme strain on President Trump’s relations with European allies,” Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told RFE/RL. “Rubio is dispatching the fire trucks to try to put out the conflagration and limit the damage.”

Trump has recently clashed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -- once considered a close ally -- as well as with Pope Leo, the first US-born pope, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the US-Israeli war effort against Iran.

“Trump raised the stakes further by engaging in an open tiff with the Pope, hurting Trump with a key support base at home,” Kupchan added.

Trump publicly criticized the pontiff in April, calling him “terrible” in remarks that drew widespread attention. The pope, in turn, has continued to condemn the war and broader US policies, including immigration.

Italy, though, has sought to walk a careful line in the Middle East conflict.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on May 2 after a call with his Iranian counterpart that Rome is pushing to avoid further escalation and reopen negotiations, while warning that any Iranian nuclear weapons program would be a “red line.”

Italy has also emphasized the broader consequences of the conflict, including risks to food security and stability in Africa tied to disruptions in the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway.

At the same time, Rome’s relationship with Washington has come under pressure. Italy refused in March to allow US aircraft carrying weapons for the war to use a Sicilian airbase, drawing criticism from the Trump administration.

Troop Withdrawal Adds Pressure

Rubio’s trip follows a Pentagon announcement that 5,000 US troops will be withdrawn from Germany, the largest American military hub in Europe. Trump has also threatened similar moves involving Italy and Spain.

Italy currently hosts nearly 13,000 US troops across multiple bases, making it a key strategic partner.

The troop drawdown, coupled with tariff tensions and public disagreements over Iran, has fueled concerns about the future of US-European security cooperation.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has rejected suggestions that Rome has failed to support Washington, particularly in maritime security, and said he did not understand the rationale behind US threats to reduce its military presence.

Despite the tensions, US officials say Rubio’s mission will focus on identifying areas of agreement.

“The conflict in Iran has brought differences to the forefront,” the former State Department official told RFE/RL. “Secretary Rubio will no doubt look to point out where we share common ground… and to reaffirm our closeness with Rome and the Vatican.”

Whether that effort succeeds may shape not only US relations with Rome and the Holy See, but also the broader Western response to one of the most volatile conflicts in years.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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