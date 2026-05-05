Amid Project Freedom ruckus, Trump says he will ‘blow Iran off the face of the Earth’

On May 4, 2026, President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom, aimed at reopening the strait, after his operation ‘Epic Fury’ with Israel led to its closure. The Guardian reported that several vessels are stranded in the strait following the Israel–Iran conflict. The newly launched Project Freedom was announced after reports of attacks on shipping by Iran. Under Project Freedom, the initiative aims to restore global shipping routes and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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The President of the United States claimed that Iran has attacked some vessels currently being guided through the Strait of Hormuz. He took to Truth Social to state that a South Korean vessel was attacked by the Middle Eastern country. South Korea is currently verifying whether its vessel was attacked. A foreign ministry official stated, ‘The consular affairs bureau is verifying information that a South Korean vessel came under attack. We have preliminarily confirmed that there are no casualties among our nationals.’

Trump further wrote that Iran has attacked vessels of ‘unrelated nations’ with respect to ship movements under Project Freedom, including a South Korean cargo ship. He also invited other countries to join the United States in its mission. The POTUS told Fox News, warning Iran that if it attempts to attack US vessels escorting ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, the country would face severe consequences. Trump said that Iran would be ‘blown off the face of the Earth’ if it retaliates.

Earlier this month, the POTUS threatened Iran, saying that a ‘civilisation will die’ if his demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are not met before the deadline set by him. Trump’s threat comes following the completion of a 15-day ceasefire brokered by Pakistan between Iran and the United States.

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