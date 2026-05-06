Report Details How Post-9/11 Legal Policies Laid Groundwork for Trump ‘Terrorizing Migrants’

President Donald Trump’s taxpayer-funded mass deportation campaign has tormented communities across the country with militarized federal agents, killed immigrants and US citizens alike, abused demonstrators and detainees of all ages, and sparked fears of an expansive effort to strip citizenship from Americans.

The “Terrorizing Migrants” report released Tuesday by the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs details how Trump’s xenophobic campaign reflects “specific law and policy options created and strengthened among all three branches of the US government, on a bipartisan basis, since 9/11.”

“These law and policy options place heightened unchecked discretionary authority within the administration, and are particularly ripe for abuse against noncitizen persons of color by immigration authorities, law enforcement agents, and other executive branch officials,” wrote Widener University Delaware Law School assistant professor Elizabeth Beavers, author of the report.

The publication focuses on five key post-9/11 precedents borrowed from the “War on Terror,” though it acknowledges that “the Trump administration is relying on laws and policies far beyond those described in this paper to effectuate its broader anti-immigrant agenda, and justifying much of it in national security language.”

The first of the five precedents is “conflation of immigration enforcement and counterterrorism.” The report recalls that after the 2001 terrorist attacks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation “orchestrated a mass investigation” that “exclusively targeted Arab, Muslim, and South Asian immigrants in a dragnet roundup, subjecting them to secretive detention at locations inside the US,” and holding many of them “for weeks or even months without any charges at all.”

Beavers also pointed to the George W. Bush administration’s launch of the National Security Entry and Exit Registration System, as well as the creation of the US Department of Homeland Security and the placement of Immigration and Customs Enforcement within DHS. ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents have been key to Trump’s campaign.

The Muslim ban from Trump’s first term “built upon the structures that came before it, but greatly expanded legal presumptions that people of particular races, religions, and nationalities carry inherent danger,” Beavers wrote. His second term policies have “extended this precedent to its logical conclusion by framing migration itself as terrorism. And nearly 25 years after its post-9/11 creation, ICE has been unleashed and empowered to roam American streets, snatching and disappearing people they perceive as unlawfully present, often based solely on race, and often without verifying their immigration status.”

The second precedent Beavers explored is “expanded and politicized ‘terrorist’ designation lists.” She noted Trump’s invasion of Venezuela and abduction of its president, Nicolás Maduro, as well as his boat-bombing spree allegedly targeting drug traffickers in international waters.