‘Disgusting’: Trump’s Top Economic Adviser Brags About Killing 300,000 ‘High-Paying’ American Jobs

“I think the biggest thing that we can point to is that we’ve cut government employment by 300,000 workers ,” he said. “Those are jobs that are very high-paying that are gone forever.”

He claimed the cuts reduced government spending by “an unthinkable amount of money,” perhaps $1 trillion over the next ten years.

He also said that the administration “reduced the deficit last year by $600 billion” through a combination of higher-than-expected economic growth, tariff revenues, and “supply side effects” of Trump’s massive tax cut , which mostly benefited the wealthiest Americans while gutting the social safety net.

Dean Baker , a longtime collaborator of Hassett’s despite their opposing political beliefs, wrote on social media that Trump’s economic adviser was dramatically exaggerating the deficit reduction that occurred during the administration’s first year.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the deficit was about $1.8 trillion for fiscal year 2025, just $41 billion less than the previous year and $56 billion lower than the $1.9 trillion deficit CBO projected in its most recent baseline.

“In the real world, the deficit fell... less than one-tenth of what Kevin claims,” Baker said.