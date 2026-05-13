Cuba Joins ‘Lego Resistance Front’ With Iran-Style Video Decrying Trump Warmongering

The video comes amid more than 65 years of US-based terrorism, assassination attempts, and a tightened economic embargo targeting Cuba, as well as Trump’s threats to attack or “take” the island. Despite extreme hardship caused or exacerbated by these internationally condemned policies, the Cuban people have been resolute in their resistance to US aggression.

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With no victory in sight in the US-Israeli war on Iran and the American people increasingly wary of yet another war of choice waged by the self-described “president of peace” who’s now attacked 10 countries over the course of his two terms in office, even some Republican lawmakers are warning Trump against attacking Cuba.

Asked if he would support such an attack, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told The Hill on Tuesday, “No, I would not.”

“There’s a lot of economic pressure you can put on Cuba that makes a big difference by itself,” the hawkish senator added.

Numerous Democratic lawmakers have consistently opposed any attack on Cuba; however Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) recently helped sink a Senate war powers resolution aimed at blocking Trump from attacking the country.

More than 6 in 10 Americans surveyed by multiple pollsters in recent months said they oppose a US war on Cuba.

Responding to the renewed US menace under Trump, Felipe recently wrote that “the current threats aren’t anything new, they only confirm a dangerous insistence—that of replacing international law with the law of the strongest.”

“In the face of that, Cuba responds with an uncomfortable and persistent idea—its people does not give up,” she continued. “Cuba is not seeking confrontation. It demands respect. And history, although some prefer to ignore it, has been clear—independence is not negotiated under threat.”

“Once again,” Felipe added, “and against all imperial odds, Cuba will win."

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