Watchdog Sues Trump Interior Dept, Demanding Transparency on Freedom 250 Funding

As the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence approaches, a government watchdog group is warning that the Trump administration has refused to release key documents regarding President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 project, in which the White House has partnered with corporations including Palantir and ExxonMobil to organize what it’s called “a celebration of America like no other.”

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) filed a lawsuit Monday against the Department of Interior (DOI) in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, more than two months after the group filed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding the funding of the “controversial and secretive” Freedom 250 initiative.

As the agency that oversees the National Parks Service, DOI and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are playing a major role in the organization of Freedom 250, with the celebration including projects like the National Garden of American Heroes, the proposed Freedom 250 Grand Prix at the National Mall, and the proposed Independence Arch.