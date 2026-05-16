‘Temporary Relief Isn’t Enough,’ Advocates Warn After Supreme Court Blocks Abortion Pill Restrictions

While welcoming that the US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked restrictions on dispensing mifepristone—a medication commonly used in abortion and miscarriage care—as a legal battle over it moves forward, rights advocates also continued to sound the alarm about attacks on reproductive freedom and argue that “temporary relief isn’t enough.”

At issue is the 2023 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision to permanently lift mifepristone’s in-person dispensing requirement, which has enabled doctors to serve patients nationwide via telehealth and the mail, as forced pregnancy advocates have intensified the fight for state laws cutting off access to abortion care since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Louisiana sued over the FDA’s move, and early this month, the notoriously right-wing US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit halted the agency’s rule easing restrictions. Drugmakers Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro appealed, and Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the high court’s right-wing supermajority, issued a one-week stay, which he then extended to Thursday evening.

With that deadline looming, the court ultimately blocked the 5th Circuit’s ruling. Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, another right-winger, dissented.

“While it is good news that, for now, patients can continue to get this safe medication by mail and at pharmacies as they have for more than five years, we all know abortion opponents are continuing their unpopular and baseless attacks,” Julia Kaye, senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement.

“And let’s be clear about the Trump administration’s role here: When nationwide access to a critical abortion and miscarriage medication was on the line, the Trump administration refused to defend the FDA’s action and threw patients under the bus,” Kaye noted. “The American people have made clear time and again that they oppose political efforts to interfere with their ability to make their own healthcare decisions—and the ACLU will keep fighting with them every step of the way.”

Advocates stressed that the fight is far from over. Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong: Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, said that her organization “is relieved that the Supreme Court granted the emergency appeal to keep mifepristone accessible through telehealth and mail nationwide.”