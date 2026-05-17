Trump ‘Extrajudicially’ Blocks All New US Wind Projects—Which Could Power 15M Homes Amid Energy Crisis

As oil prices soar, driving up gas and electric bills and straining Americans’ wallets, the Trump administration is “extrajudicially blocking” all new wind energy projects in the United States through the US Department of Defense, according to recent reports.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that as part of the president’s “crusade against renewable energy,” the department had stalled approvals for about 165 onshore wind projects on private lands—including ones awaiting final sign-off, others in the midst of negotiations, and some that would not typically need oversight from the department at all, according to the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

The Associated Press then reported on Thursday that the number of blocked projects was as high as 250 and that they spanned more than 30 states.

In total, the projects could produce about 30 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 15 million American homes, according to FT.

Trump, who has called wind power the “worst form of energy” and said his “goal is to not let any windmill be built” in the US, has tried many methods to kill the industry, all of which have been struck down in court.

“His Day 1 executive order against the wind industry was found unconstitutional. Each of his stop-work orders trying to shut down wind farms was overruled. Numerous moves by his Interior Department were ruled illegal,” explained Heatmap senior reporter Jael Holzman.

But she said that even amid these failures, “renewable energy industry insiders have been quietly skittish about a potential secret weapon: the Federal Aviation Administration” (FAA).

Structures over 200 feet must be approved by the FAA before construction, which involves an assessment by the Defense Department.

Holzman wrote that according to industry insiders, including those at the ACP, “the issues started last summer but were limited in scale, primarily impacting projects that may have required some sort of deal to mitigate potential impacts on radar or other military functions.”

But over the past few weeks, Holzman said ACP told her that “this once-routine process has fully deteriorated, and companies are operating with the understanding FAA approvals are on pause because the Department of Defense... refuses to sign off on anything.”

The group said the refusals have been indiscriminate and that they have affected projects where there are “no obvious impacts to military operations.”

Tony Irish, a former career attorney for the Department of the Interior who served during Trump’s first term, told Heatmap that amid continued legal failures, the administration is trying to “find ways to avoid courts altogether” and acting upon “a unilateral desire to achieve an end regardless of the legality of it, just using brute force.”

The administration’s attempt to strangle the wind industry comes amid ongoing but fragile negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress over permitting reforms that the GOP hopes will speed up approval of fossil fuel projects.