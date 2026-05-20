Trump Critic on Epstein and Iran War, Massie Ousted by AIPAC-Backed Gallrein

Gallrein was also the favored candidate of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which showered millions of dollars on his campaign through a variety of political action committees (PACs), making the primary race in Kentucky’s 4th the most expensive in the nation’s history.

In remarks conceding his defeat, Massie took it on the chin, but also threw a swipe at Trump as well as his GOP colleagues, who have proved nearly completely cowed by the president both on the domestic front and when it comes to foreign policy.

“If the legislative branch always votes with the president, we do have a king,” Massie told his supporters Tuesday night, as opposed to the “republic” the nation is designed to have if the Constitution is followed. He also took a jab at Gallrein’s backing from AIPAC, saying as he took the microphone that “I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent to concede, and it took a while to find him in Tel Aviv.”

Massie, along with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), was the leader on two key issues over recent months that challenged Trump’s authority: the first was forcing the release of the sealed files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the other was pushing to curtail Trump’s war of choice in Iran, which the president launched in February without congressional approval and in violation of international law.