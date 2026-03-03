Who was Savitha Shan, the Indian American Student who Lost Her Life in the Austin Mass Shooting?

The suspect, Ndiaga Diagne, was an immigrant from Senegal, a country in West Africa. A Texas district court judge has confirmed that the shooter had a long history of domestic violence and mental health issues. He was arrested in Texas in 2022 for crashing into a vehicle.

USA Today reported that the suspect had driven around the bar multiple times in his SUV before opening fire on the people outside. He began shooting with a pistol and then allegedly switched to a rifle. The shooting site, Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, is a well-known bar located in the West 6th Street area of Austin, where several music clubs, bars, and restaurants are situated.

See Also: Indian Woman Missing Since New Year’s Eve Found Dead in Maryland Apartment; Ex-Boyfriend Flees to India

Among the victims, 21-year-old Indian American student Savitha Shan lost her life.

Who was Savitha Shan?

Savitha Shan was a student at the University of Texas who specialized in Management Information Systems and Economics. Shan also worked as an intern at the Austin Tamil Sangam. She served on the executive board of the Indian Students Association as well. With a prolific LinkedIn profile, Shan was looking forward to working in tech consulting and product management.

University of Texas President Jim Davis confirmed her death in an email addressed to the university's staff and students. He described Shan as a “child of loving parents, a loyal friend to many, and a Longhorn preparing to change the world.” Davis further added that other students from the University of Texas were injured in the horrifying Austin mass shooting.

Suggested Reading: