Who was Savitha Shan, the Indian American Student who Lost Her Life in the Austin Mass Shooting?

The March 1, 2026 shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin left four people dead and 13 injured.
The suspect, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was shot dead by police at the scene.
Among those killed was 21-year-old Indian American student Savitha Shan, 19 year old Ryder Harrington.
The deadly mass shooting that took place in Austin, Texas, United States, on March 1, 2026, left four people dead and 13 others injured. According to reports, the suspect in the Austin mass shooting has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne. Further investigations have revealed the identities of two of the victims who met their tragic fate, one of whom was an Indian American student.
Police have stated that the three victims were Ryder Harrington (19), Savitha Shan (21), and Jorge Pederson (30), who were present at the site of the shooting outside a beer garden, a common spot among students of the University of Texas.
The alleged perpetrator, Diagne, was killed on the spot by police. Authorities received a distress call about a shooter at 8:00 GMT on March 1, 2026, near Burford’s Bar in Austin. Officials have not revealed the identities of those injured in the deadly Austin mass shooting.
According to media reports, the shooting has been linked to the recent conflict in Iran. CBS reported, quoting an official, that investigating officers discovered an Iranian flag at the gunman’s residence. The Austin mass shooting occurred on the same weekend as the US-Israeli strike on Iran, which led to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, on February 28, 2026.
The suspect, Ndiaga Diagne, was an immigrant from Senegal, a country in West Africa. A Texas district court judge has confirmed that the shooter had a long history of domestic violence and mental health issues. He was arrested in Texas in 2022 for crashing into a vehicle.
USA Today reported that the suspect had driven around the bar multiple times in his SUV before opening fire on the people outside. He began shooting with a pistol and then allegedly switched to a rifle. The shooting site, Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, is a well-known bar located in the West 6th Street area of Austin, where several music clubs, bars, and restaurants are situated.
Among the victims, 21-year-old Indian American student Savitha Shan lost her life.
Who was Savitha Shan?
Savitha Shan was a student at the University of Texas who specialized in Management Information Systems and Economics. Shan also worked as an intern at the Austin Tamil Sangam. She served on the executive board of the Indian Students Association as well. With a prolific LinkedIn profile, Shan was looking forward to working in tech consulting and product management.
University of Texas President Jim Davis confirmed her death in an email addressed to the university's staff and students. He described Shan as a “child of loving parents, a loyal friend to many, and a Longhorn preparing to change the world.” Davis further added that other students from the University of Texas were injured in the horrifying Austin mass shooting.
