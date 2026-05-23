‘Go Home’: Greenlanders Protest New US Consulate as Trump Envoy Makes Clear Takeover Threat Remains

“It’s very important, now more than ever, to show the American people what we already said, that no means no, and that the future and self-determination of Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people,” said Aqqalukkuluk Fontain, a 37-year-old IT account manager and protest organizer, according to The Guardian.

“The protest itself is not to provoke Donald Trump or Jeff Landry but to show the world that Greenland has its own democracy,” Fontain added. Landry, the Republican governor of Louisiana and the president’s envoy to the island, arrived in Nuuk on Sunday.

The newspaper noted Trump’s envoy traveled there “uninvited with a delegation including a doctor, who caused fury by saying he was there to ‘assess the medical needs of Greenland.’ Landry briefly attended a business conference with the US ambassador to Denmark, Kenneth Lowery, and left Nuuk on Wednesday night.”

During Landry’s “ham-handed trip,” The New York Times reported, “he offered chocolate chip cookies and red MAGA hats to people he met on the street. He didn’t get many takers, and Greenlandic officials criticized the visit.”

It was Landry’s first visit to the island of 57,000 since Trump appointed him as envoy in December. On Monday, he met with Greenlandic Foreign Minister Múte Egede and Nielsen, who called the talks “constructive,” even though there was “no sign... that anything has changed” regarding Trump’s position.