Iran Says It Shot Down US Reaper Drone After Trump Admin Launched New Strikes

Trump declared in a social media post Monday evening that Iran’s enriched uranium “will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event.”

Iran has not formally agreed to such terms.

Samir Puri, a visiting lecturer in war studies at Kings College London, told Al Jazeera that the new US strikes on Iran create an “extremely precarious situation” for negotiators.

“Fighting and talking at the same time is quite a common thing in a negotiation at the end of a conflict that has been very intense and hasn’t been resolved,” said Puri. “The key... is to keep talking and to not allow the talks to collapse by these escalations—because these may not be the last escalations.

“What we don’t know is whether this is the storm before the calm or the calm before the storm,” he continued. “We don’t know whether these negotiations need to be sustained and to absorb these sorts of escalations for days, for weeks, for months. It could be a very long negotiation process still to come.”

[VP]