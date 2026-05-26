“Great Deal or No Deal”: President Trump Pushes Muslim Nations to Sign ‘Abraham Accords’ as Part of Iran Peace Treaty

Amidst negotiations with Iran to end the ongoing war, which he says are “nicely proceeding,” US President Donald Trump has demanded that several middle-eastern countries must sign onto the “Abraham Accords” as a non-negotiable part of any peace treaty with Iran.

In a wordy statement posted on his Truth Social account on Monday, 25th May 2026, Trump emphasized that any peace agreement with Iran should also focus on regional normalization efforts involving Arab and muslim-majority countries. He also cautioned that the failure to secure a peace deal may result in renewed military confrontation “bigger and stronger than before.”

The Abraham Accords are a series of diplomatic peace agreements brokered by Trump during his first presidential term in 2020, which sought to normalize relations and establish diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations. United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain were among the original signees of the accords, and were later joined by Sudan and Morocco.

Trump says other countries— including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan, should sign the 2020 Accords alongside the existing signees.

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Trump further wrote that the expansion of the Abraham Accords “should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit.” He warned that countries refusing to sign should not be involved in any deal with Iran, as it would show “bad intention.”