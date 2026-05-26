“Great Deal or No Deal”: President Trump Pushes Muslim Nations to Sign ‘Abraham Accords’ as Part of Iran Peace Treaty

Key Points
Donald Trump said expanding the Abraham Accords is a necessary condition for any peace agreement with Iran.
Trump urged countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, and Turkey to normalize relations with Israel under the accords.
The US president warned that failure to secure a deal could lead to renewed military escalation, while also suggesting Iran itself could eventually join the accords.
Amidst negotiations with Iran to end the ongoing war, which he says are “nicely proceeding,” US President Donald Trump has demanded that several middle-eastern countries must sign onto the “Abraham Accords” as a non-negotiable part of any peace treaty with Iran.
In a wordy statement posted on his Truth Social account on Monday, 25th May 2026, Trump emphasized that any peace agreement with Iran should also focus on regional normalization efforts involving Arab and muslim-majority countries. He also cautioned that the failure to secure a peace deal may result in renewed military confrontation “bigger and stronger than before.”
The Abraham Accords are a series of diplomatic peace agreements brokered by Trump during his first presidential term in 2020, which sought to normalize relations and establish diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations. United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain were among the original signees of the accords, and were later joined by Sudan and Morocco.
Trump says other countries— including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan, should sign the 2020 Accords alongside the existing signees.
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Trump further wrote that the expansion of the Abraham Accords “should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit.” He warned that countries refusing to sign should not be involved in any deal with Iran, as it would show “bad intention.”
Trump said he had recently spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in relation to this matter, urging them to “simultaneously sign on to the accords.”
Trump also suggested that Iran could eventually join the Abraham Accords if it reaches a broader agreement with the United States, calling such a possibility a “historic” development. However, Iran has responded with caution, tempering expectations of any immediate breakthrough. Iranian officials acknowledged that some progress had been made in talks with Washington but firmly denied that an agreement was imminent.
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However, some senior diplomatic officials maintain that due to a complex chain of communication channels via which the Iranian capital Tehran communicates with its supreme leader, a final decision may take some time.
Trump concluded by stating that he had instructed his representatives to start working towards expanding participation in the Abraham Accords across the region.
The US president is now eyeing leveraging the ongoing Iran peace negotiations to bring more countries — particularly Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states — into the fold of normalising ties with Israel. He believes that expanding the circle of nations establishing diplomatic relations with Israel will generate strong regional pressure on Iran to abandon its nuclear programme and stop backing proxy militias across the Middle East. Trump described the Abraham Accords as the “foundation of real peace” in the region.
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