‘Craven and Corrupt’: DOJ Launches Criminal Probe Into E. Jean Carroll, Who Won Civil Cases Against Trump

Carroll’s lawyers countered that the plaintiff had nothing to do with obtaining the outside funding and that Hoffman’s decision to provide financial support was irrelevant to Carroll’s accusation that Trump had sexually abused her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s.

A jury awarded her a $5 million judgment in the case, and in 2024 Carroll won $83.3 million in damages in a separate civil case in which she accused Trump of repeatedly defaming her when he said she had filed her first case against him in an effort to sell books and was perpetrating a “hoax.”

A three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously rejected Trump’s request for a new trial in the sexual abuse case, saying the president had “not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings.”

An appeals court panel also upheld the $83.3 million defamation judgment, but this month Trump was permitted to delay his payment for now, as he has appealed to the US Supreme Court, asserting that he has “absolute immunity” for disparaging comments about Carroll that he made while he was president.

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court ruled in 2024 that Trump has “absolute immunity” for “official acts” taken while he is in office.

The investigation into Carroll is being conducted by US Attorney Andrew Boutros in the Northern District of Illinois; a nonprofit associated with Hoffman is based in Chicago.

The probe appeared to be Trump’s latest effort to use the DOJ to enact revenge on his political enemies, a number of observers said late Wednesday.

“He’s using the power of the DOJ to go after his own victims,” said US Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). “It’s a vile attack on the rule of law and a disgusting insult to victims everywhere.”