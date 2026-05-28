Bangladesh Government Purchases Viral ‘Donald Trump Buffalo’, Saves It From Eid Sacrifice

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh became viral online after people compared its blond hair to former US President Donald Trump’s hairstyle.
The buffalo was supposed to be sacrificed during Eid al-Adha, but the Bangladesh government intervened and moved it to the national zoo
Social media users flooded X with memes and jokes after the animal was spared, turning the buffalo into an unexpected internet celebrity.
A happy news for internet users — the “Donald Trump buffalo” will not be sacrificed. Yes, a rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh unexpectedly became an internet sensation after people compared its appearance to former US President Donald Trump. The main reason behind the comparison was its distinctive blond tuft of hair, which resembled Trump’s hairstyle.
The buffalo was originally set to be sacrificed during the Eid al-Adha celebrations. However, authorities stepped in at the last moment and decided to spare the animal due to massive public attention and security concerns.
The nearly 700-kilogram, four-year-old buffalo belonged to farmer Zia Uddin Mridha from Narayanganj, near Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. According to Mridha, the nickname “Donald Trump” was first given jokingly by his younger brother because of the animal’s unusual blond hair. “Because of its hairstyle, my younger brother gave it this name,” Mridha told ANI.
What started as a family joke soon turned into a viral social media phenomenon after photos and videos of the buffalo spread online. Crowds began gathering daily at Mridha’s farm to see the rare animal. Visitors clicked selfies, recorded videos, and shared posts online comparing the buffalo’s hairstyle and facial features to Donald Trump.
The buffalo had already been sold ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest Islamic festivals in Bangladesh during which millions of livestock animals are sacrificed. However, after the buffalo went viral online, the Bangladesh government intervened and purchased the animal. The livestock department later requested police assistance to safely transfer the buffalo to the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka.
The unusual story of the “Donald Trump buffalo” has now become one of Bangladesh’s most talked-about viral moments ahead of Eid, turning a farm animal into an unexpected celebrity. Social media users, after hearing the news that the buffalo had been spared, flooded X with memes and reactions.
One user wrote along with an image of the buffalo, “When your blond tuft has diplomatic immunity.” Another wrote, “Donald Trump the buffalo surviving a sacrifice because officials intervened was not on my 2026 bingo card.”
One more user posted, “Only in 2026 do you wake up and read: ‘Donald Trump the albino buffalo was pardoned by government officials in Bangladesh.’ The internet has permanently outpaced satire.”
Another viral meme read “Home minister of BD: ‘You want us to buy it from the owners?’
Trump: ‘Yes, it’s gonna be a great deal. Incredible deal, perhaps the greatest deal in cattle market history... that’s a very handsome buffalo, good-looking buffalo, honestly the best-looking buffalo I have ever seen.’”
[VP]
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