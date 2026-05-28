Bangladesh Government Purchases Viral ‘Donald Trump Buffalo’, Saves It From Eid Sacrifice

A happy news for internet users — the “Donald Trump buffalo” will not be sacrificed. Yes, a rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh unexpectedly became an internet sensation after people compared its appearance to former US President Donald Trump. The main reason behind the comparison was its distinctive blond tuft of hair, which resembled Trump’s hairstyle.

The buffalo was originally set to be sacrificed during the Eid al-Adha celebrations. However, authorities stepped in at the last moment and decided to spare the animal due to massive public attention and security concerns.

The nearly 700-kilogram, four-year-old buffalo belonged to farmer Zia Uddin Mridha from Narayanganj, near Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. According to Mridha, the nickname “Donald Trump” was first given jokingly by his younger brother because of the animal’s unusual blond hair. “Because of its hairstyle, my younger brother gave it this name,” Mridha told ANI.