‘You Are F—ing Crazy’: Trump Tells Netanyahu in Phone Call Over Tensions in Lebanon

Since February 28, 2026, the US and Israel's conflict with Iran has taken an unexpected turn, with President Donald Trump repeatedly claiming victory while Iran says otherwise. Months into the conflict has caused a ripple effect across the globe, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has left the global economy in a fragile state.

Amid the chaos, Israel's attack on Lebanon has reportedly strained a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran, causing the President of the United States (POTUS) to snap at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to news outlet Axios, the POTUS reportedly lashed out at Netanyahu during a phone call for jeopardizing the ceasefire deal with Iran. The call took place after Israel’s attack on southern Beirut, which reportedly led Iran to hint at withdrawing from the ongoing peace talks with the US.

See Also: ‘The Whole Country’s Going to Get Blown Up’: Trump Renews Genocidal Threats to Iran as Ceasefire Collapses

“You are f—g crazy,” the POTUS reportedly told Netanyahu during the call. He further added that, if it were not for him, the Israeli prime minister would be behind bars. Quoting a US official cited by Axios, he said, “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

According to various sources, during the call, the POTUS asked Netanyahu, “What the f— are you doing?”

Benjamin Netanyahu Calls Off Beirut Strike After Phone Call With Trump

Sources claim that Trump’s call with Netanyahu was extremely tense, with the POTUS completely lashing out at the latter. Later, the POTUS took to his beloved Truth Social platform and wrote, “There will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way have already been turned back.”

In April 2026, Iran, Israel, and the US entered into a two-week ceasefire, providing a brief respite amid the conflict. Another 10-day ceasefire was implemented in Lebanon on April 16, 2026. However, Iran deemed Israel's attack on Lebanon to be the sole reason for refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world's oil passes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Prime Minister Netanyahu had agreed to call off a military operation in Beirut. He wrote, “I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to carry out a major raid in Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his troops around. Thank you, Bibi!”

Trump’s statement comes amid escalating tensions in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, fuelled by fears of a potential large-scale confrontation between the two sides. The Wall Street Journal reported that the POTUS had been adamant about reducing tensions between the two in an effort to resolve the conflict involving Iran.

The United States has also accused Hezbollah of prolonging the conflict and refusing to agree to a ceasefire deal with Israel. US officials claimed that the Iran-backed group had rejected a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the ongoing regional tensions.

Netanyahu stated that Israel's position “remains the same” and added that if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel, the Beirut operation would remain an active option.

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