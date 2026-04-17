Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Comes into Effect; Trump says Countries Met for First Time in 34 Years

Trump Mediates Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

The POTUS announced the ceasefire on April 16, 2026, and shared that he had held a conversation with President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST,” Trump wrote.

He also highlighted another milestone, noting that the two countries met for the first time in Washington after more than three decades. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present at the meeting. Trump added that he has directed both Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure peace.

“It has been my honour to solve nine wars across the world, and this will be my tenth—so let’s get it done!” concluded Trump.

The tension between Israel and Lebanon continued to rise even after the US-Iran ceasefire. Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly denied that Lebanon was part of the US-Iran truce deal, despite claims that the Middle Eastern country was indeed included. Following the latest attempt to resolve the conflict between the two countries, Netanyahu said in a televised speech, “We have an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon.”

According to the 10-day ceasefire terms, Israel is not permitted to carry out any offensive military actions against Lebanon. However, it can still act in “self-defence” in the event of a planned or imminent attack. The Guardian reported that the Israeli occupation of land in southern Lebanon will most likely be discussed during talks in Washington, scheduled to take place next Tuesday, April 22, 2026.

See Also: Calls for ‘Full Arms Embargo’ Against Israel as Lebanon Massacres Imperil Ceasefire Hopes

What did Netanyahu say about the 10-day ceasefire with Lebanon?

The Israeli Prime Minister stated that during the ceasefire, Israeli forces intend to remain in the security zones to prevent invasions and anti-tank fire into northern Israeli communities. He further added that Israel has two major demands: the dismantling of Hezbollah and a lasting peace agreement between the two sides.

In the aftermath of the ceasefire, global oil prices have reportedly fallen. The POTUS has urged Hezbollah to follow the ceasefire norms, which will conclude after 10 days and could possibly be extended.

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