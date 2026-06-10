‘Betrayal of the Working Class’: Trump War of Choice in Iran Pushes Inflation to New 3-Year High

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, noted that inflation last month was “so high that it’s erasing all wage gains,” which posted a yearly gain of 3.4% in May.

“Americans are getting squeezed financially,” Long explained. “This isn’t just ‘bad vibes’ about the economy. There is real pain, especially for middle-class and lower-income households. It’s tough because so many basic items are seeing sizable price increases: gas, electricity, food, medical care.”

“Americans are getting squeezed financially,” Long explained. “This isn’t just ‘bad vibes’ about the economy. There is real pain, especially for middle-class and lower-income households. It’s tough because so many basic items are seeing sizable price increases: gas, electricity, food, medical care.”

New York Times economics reporter Ben Casselman similarly noted the impact that rising energy costs, which are a direct result of Trump’s Iran war, have had on Americans’ earnings.

“The recent surge in energy prices has wiped out more than a year’s worth of wage gains,” Casselman wrote in a social media post. “Average hourly earnings, adjusted for inflation, are now back to exactly where they were when Trump returned to office.”

Economist Steve Rattner posted a chart showing how energy prices exploded after Trump attacked Iran, which retaliated by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial shipping.

“An entirely self-inflicted wound caused by Trump’s war on Iran,” Rattner remarked.

Charlie Bilello, chief marketing strategist at Creative Planning Investor, said the latest inflation numbers were so concerning that the US Federal Reserve “should be hiking rates” at its next meeting.