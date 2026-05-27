Pakistan Rejects Trump’s Push to Normalize Ties With Israel, Says It Won’t Compromise ‘Fundamental Ideologies’

As part of the ongoing negotiations that aim to cease the Iran War and establish peace in the region, US president Donald Trump had demanded that Arab and Muslim-majority nations must sign onto the ‘Abraham Accords’ if any peace treaty has to be brokered to resolve the conflict. The diplomatic agreement seeks to normalize ties between Israel and other Arab and muslim nations. However, Pakistan has vehemently opposed this push and has refused to comply with the US president’s demand.

Reaffirming the nation’s stance, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday, 25 May, 2026, asserted that Islamabad is not in favour of joining the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel. The official also stated that compromising on its "fundamental ideologies" was "unacceptable."

During a talk show programme with Samaa TV held late Monday night, when asked how the Abraham Accords, Asif remarked: “How can we sit down with people whose word cannot be trusted, not even for a single day? Pakistan is perhaps the only country in the world whose passport bears the inscription that it is ‘not valid for Israel.’ This makes Pakistan’s stance entirely clear, and there will be no change to it.”

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It is worth noting that at the front of every Pakistani passport booklet, this line remains imprinted: “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel.”

Further, the Pakistani Minister also remarked Islamabad had firmly asserted that it is under “no compulsion” to sign onto the accords and accept the demands. Asif further maintained that Islamabad will not recognize Israel until an independent, viable Palestinian state is established based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

These remarks come after Trump, in a rather wordy statement posted early Monday on his Truth Social Account, demanded that several middle-eastern countries must sign onto the “Abraham Accords” as a non-negotiable part of any peace treaty with Iran.

Seeking to expand the 2020 accords to bring forth more nations into its fold, President Trump had called upon the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan to urge them to “simultaneously sign onto to the accords.” The diplomatic agreement, first brokered by Trump in 2020, seeks to establish security, diplomatic, and economic ties between Israel and other Arab/Muslim-majority countries in a bid to normalize state relations.

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Trump described participation as ‘mandatory’ for any future regional arrangement involving Iran, cautioned the addressed countries and warned that countries unwilling to sign 'should not be part of any deal with Iran.'

Pakistan is amongst the 28 countries that has refused to formally acknowledge Israel’s sovereignty till date. The reason stems from their long-standing ideological solidarity with Palestinians.

In addition, Pakistan often draws a parallel between the Palestinian struggle and the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir. Policymakers and analysts argue that formally recognizing an occupying force in Palestine would severely weaken Pakistan's legal and moral stance against Indian control of Kashmir.