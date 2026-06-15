‘More Lawless, Performative Killing’: Trump Says US Strike Executes Alleged Leader of Venezuelan Gang

The strike that purportedly killed Guerrero, whom the US Justice Department charged last year with multiple crimes including “facilitating acts of terrorism,” came in the context of the Trump administration’s broader, deadly military campaign in South America and off its coast. Dozens of US bombings of boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean since last September have killed more than 200 people—including possible victims of human trafficking—with the stated goal of stemming the flow of drugs to the US (an objective that experts say has not been achieved).

Leading human rights organizations have characterized the boat bombings as “murder.”

Brian Finucane, senior adviser to the US Program at the International Crisis Group, called the strike that allegedly killed Guerrero Flores “more lawless, performative killing by the Trump administration.”

“Outside of armed conflict, premeditated killing is referred to as murder,” Finucane wrote on social media. “There is no indication this strike occurred in an armed conflict. Including because, as best we can tell, TdA doesn’t constitute an ‘organized armed group.’”

The government of Venezuela, whose president was kidnapped by US forces earlier this year, issued a statement confirming its involvement in the strike this week.

“During the operation, clashes occurred with members of criminal groups, resulting in the death of Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias ‘Niño Guerrero,’ the leader of one of these criminal organizations,” the statement reads.