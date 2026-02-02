Wasting Renewable Energy Comes at a High Cost for the Dominican Republic

This story by By Zahiris Priscila Francisco Martínez originally appeared on Global Voices on February 1, 2026.

Waste is costly. In the Dominican Republic, according to a document from the Coordinating Body of the National Interconnected Electric System (OC) that was accessed by both Climate Tracker and Global Voices, renewable energy companies lost around USD 5.17 million between January and June 2025 because the country chose to waste part of the solar energy generated.

As per the same document, the state-owned electricity distribution companies Edenorte, Edesur, and Edeeste (the EDES) recorded operating cost overruns of USD 6.5 million by purchasing more expensive fossil energy when they could have purchased renewable energy.

The root of these costs lies in non-compliance with the Technical Minimum Power (PMT) standard by thermoelectric plants — a rule meant to be supervised by the OC — which seeks to limit fossil energy injection to the minimum necessary, to allow greater entry of cheaper renewable energy.

This non-compliance has led the Dominican Republic to adopt a practice known as “curtailment,” which involves limiting and interrupting renewable energy production at a generating plant, even though it may have the technical capacity to produce more at that time. This is done to avoid excess supply on the grid, which can occur due to congestion, lack of storage, or a mismatch between peak production hours (such as solar energy at midday) and peak demand (such as in the afternoon). These combined practices delay the energy transition and also represent higher costs for the country.

Renewable losses, expensive energy, and the state footing the bill

Since October 2024, the Procedure for the Application of Generation Limitation for Safety Reasons in the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) has been in force. The resulting costs not only directly affect renewable generators, whose energy injection into the system is limited, but also impact the spot market and electricity distribution companies.