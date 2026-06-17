‘Reeks of Corruption’: Trump DOJ Bypassed Antitrust Staff to Approve Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The leadership of President Donald Trump’s Justice Department shut down an investigation into Paramount’s widely criticized bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery and issued a statement supporting the merger before career antitrust attorneys could finish scrutinizing the proposal, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

According to the Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, “a team of career lawyers who had spent months scrutinizing the deal were leaning toward recommending a lawsuit challenging it on the grounds that the combination of the two movie studios would be anticompetitive and violate antitrust law.” The newspaper reported that the antitrust staffers who investigated the $111 billion merger proposal “didn’t participate in writing” the Justice Department statement greenlighting the deal.