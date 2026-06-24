Chilean Judge Convicts US-Trained Pinochet Agents for 1976 Murder of Ronni Moffitt

In her sentencing order last week, Plaza affirmed the role of DINA Capt. Armando Fernández Larios in obtaining passports for members of the hit squad, as well as for US citizen Michael Townley, a US-born DINA operative who built the remote-control bomb and placed it under Letelier’s driver’s seat. According to court records, declassified documents, and media reporting, Townley consulted with notorious anti-Castro Cuban militants Orlando Bosch and Luis Posada Carriles—who were behind terrorist attacks including the bombing of Cubana Flight 455—while selecting operatives for the Letelier assassination.

However, last week’s convictions and sentences were solely for Espinoza, Zara, and Iturriaga—and exclusively for Moffitt’s murder.

In 1993, Contreras and Bravo were convicted in Chile for ordering and implementing Letelier’s assassination. Contreras was sentenced to seven years in prison, where he died in 2015 while serving hundreds of years of cumulative sentences for Pinochet-era crimes. Bravo was sentenced to six years behind bars.

Townley, Fernández, and five right-wing Cuban exile militants were separately convicted in the United States in connection with Letelier’s assassination. Townley served just over five years before being placed in witness protection due to his cooperation with investigators. Fernández was released after seven months, due to a plea bargain. Two of the Cubans served eight years; the convictions of their three co-defendants were overturned on appeal.

All three men convicted and sentenced last week for Moffitt’s murder attended the US Army School of the Americas (SOA), then located in Panama. So did Contreras and Fernández.

SOA is sometimes called the School of Assassins and the School of Coups due to its notorious graduates and their crimes, including the drug trafficking Panamanian president Manuel Noriega, Bolivian despot Hugo Banzer, Haitian death squad commander Raoul Cedras, and Argentine “Dirty War” dictator Leopoldo Galtieri

At least hundreds of war criminals from throughout the hemisphere have been trained at the SOA, whose graduates planned, ordered, committed, or covered up some of the most notorious atrocities of the era, including the Guatemalan genocide; El Mozote massacre; assassination of Archbishop Óscar Romero; Jesuit massacre; and kidnapping, rape, and murder of four US churchwomen.

Juan Pablo Letelier, the son of Orlando Letelier and a former Chilean senator, called last week’s sentences “an act of justice.”

“Truth has prevailed,” Letelier asserted. “Many years have gone by in this effort for truth and justice. Yet, with perseverance and with conviction, we’ve reached the point where, in a Chilean court, this act of terrorism in which an American citizen was assassinated by Chile’s secret police in 1976 has finally had a case, an investigation, and a sentencing of the three main people responsible.”

“We hope that US government authorities will now consider that what has been done in Chile should also be done in the US regarding the investigation and the sanctioning of those responsible for this terrorist act,” he added. “There are persons who are responsible for Ronni Karpen Moffitt’s death 50 years ago who are still in liberty on US soil, and there are pending Chilean requests for their extradition with which the US government has not complied.”

Chile is seeking the extradition of Fernández, who was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Florida last year but has not been handed over to Chilean authorities to stand trial.

“Justice is slow,” Letelier recently wrote. “There are many families in Chile who were victims... and they want justice... Armando Fernández Larios should never have been free in the United States.”

[VP]