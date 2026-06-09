Indian Community in Question: Why the Indian Diaspora Has Become A Subject For The USA

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
THE STORY CONCERNING THE the Indian Diaspora has been a long-standing debate in recent years, but for a long period of time, Indians have been a huge success in the United States. From engineers to doctors, or whether it be the entrepreneurs, or in the field of education, the contribution speaks for itself. But in 2026, the complications are very much visible.
An estimated 5.4 million people of Indian origin live in the United States, including those of Indian ancestry. Over 1.6% of the United States population is covered by the Indians, marking this the largest diasporic presence of any community. But why is the scrutiny or the debates becoming politically significant in the country? The question doesn’t stop at who the Indian Americans are, but who they are becoming and why the US is keeping its eyes peeled on the subject.
A survey was conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace regarding India, which was called the 2026 Indian American Attitudes Survey. It highlights that nearly 40% of Indian Americans have frequently considered leaving the United States, and the reasons are pretty simple. The issues regarding economics, society, and political turbulence. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is well known for conducting extensive and ongoing research on the Indian Diaspora, the relationship between the U.S. and India, and domestic policies within South Asia.
1,000 Indian American adults between November 2025 and January 2026 were polled, and they found that 71% of Indian Americans disapprove of President Trump’s performance. Technically, Indians have not shown much enthusiasm about the Democratic Party’s current tenure. The lack of support from Indian Americans for the Democratics have been declined in recent years, and the support remains below ten points of its 2020 high-water mark. The sentiments for the third-party candidates have gradually increased.
“The 2026 IAAS portrays a community that remains deeply engaged with U.S. politics but appears increasingly unsettled about its direction,” according to the report. This navigates towards an era of “unusual flow of politics.”
The H-1B Visa crisis became a huge deal for the Indian diaspora, and the subject erupted among the Indian community when, in September 2025, President Trump made a bold move by imposing Indians with a staggering fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa petitions. Indian nationals' accounts were affected, as over 72% of all H-1B visas issued in the United States, making them the largest group affected by the policy.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded sharply to this and warned them that the measures on the issue could create “humanitarian consequences” by disrupting families and severing professional ties that have been built over decades. Indian Prime Minister Modi took matters into his own hands and went directly to President Trump. Prime Minister Modi reminded President Trump of the economic contributions that required their talent and hard work, which are also enriching American society.
US also pushed back, where the Member of Congress wrote to the President arguing that the Indian nationals are “central to American leadership in IT and AI,” warning that the restrictions could negatively affect their relationship with India.
Mass cancellation and rescheduling of H-1B interviews took place, leaving thousands of Indian professionals stranded. People’s wait for their job appointments was postponed deep into 2026. The community was shaken, and the support looked uncertain.
The rise in discrimination against Indian Ameicans have surprisingly increased, an everyday hostile life in which they are living. According to the 2026 IAAS, half of all Indian American respondents reported experiencing personal discrimination in the past year, based on skin color (36%), country of origin (21%), or religion (17%). The numbers speak for themselves; the issue has highlighted the diasporic matter.
Online, the situation just gets worse. 48% of respondents have frequently encountered anti-Indian racism on social media, generating anger (50%), anxiety (33%), and fear (31%) within the community. Is this an act of provocation or simply a person choosing to be more violent? Many Indians have suppressed their culture and censored their ethnicity in public.
The Carnegie survey observed “a notable rise in online hate speech and discrimination against Indian Americans in the current political climate,” with many respondents reporting that they change how they live and speak in public just to avoid harassment.
There are always two sides to the coin, whereas over social media and among the Indian community, rising crimes and accidents have been occurring a lot. Reportedly, Indians are enjoying their culture and representing their country, and also raising the question of civic sense all over the globe. Is it something to ignore? Or a huge subject to look into.
Back in 2025, Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race. He was born to Indian-origin parents and was celebrated across the nation. Nithya Raman, in 2026, is contesting for the post of Los Angeles Mayor and recently advanced in the race. She was born in Kerala and at the age of six moved to the United States. But it was clearly speaking in the American political grassroots rather than more for an ethnic advocacy.
Sachdev also noted that the community has had a faster journey into mainstream politics than any other immigrant group in American history, because they arrived with highly educated and professional credentials.
From Google to New York, surely the Indian Americans have led one of America’s most influential presences. The community also sits among the members of Congress and the Cabinet under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and also among the local officials.
For years, the United States saw India as a partner in balancing China’s rise across the Indo-Pacific. The Indian-American community was seen as a soft-power asset in that partnership; the ties deepened the relationship and gave it a texture beyond the diplomacy.
Trump’s second term has put a black spot on that relationship. The imposition of 50% total tariffs on Indian exports, combining a 25% “reciprocal” tariff with an additional 25% penalty tied to India’s purchases of Russian oil, shook the Indians, and it was labelled as a “crisis” by the analysts.
The Indian nation is firm, and given the state of “crisis”, India is engaging highly in trade negotiations. The country understands that this relationship with America seems to be inseparable. After the US judges struck down Trump’s imposition of a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, things have taken a huge turn in the building relationship between India and the United States.
The narrative holds the key to fixing what seems to be broken at the moment, and it doesn’t rely on elections or any presidential term. The Indian diaspora is no longer a content of an extra piece in American civic life. 2026 faces new challenges for the Indian Diaspora, with the surge in issues regarding Indian immigrants surfacing in the media, have created more problems for the people. The challenge is real for both the communities, as well as for the governments, to ensure that the narrative for Indian Americans reflects a gesture of genuine respect for their contributions.
Protests and movements have broken out among natives against the immigrants, a huge matter that needs to be looked into. But there’s no stopping the community; there’s discrimination, political realignment and questions of belonging; this distinction matters a lot.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: