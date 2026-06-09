Indian Community in Question: Why the Indian Diaspora Has Become A Subject For The USA

The H-1B Visa Breakpoint

The H-1B Visa crisis became a huge deal for the Indian diaspora, and the subject erupted among the Indian community when, in September 2025, President Trump made a bold move by imposing Indians with a staggering fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa petitions. Indian nationals' accounts were affected, as over 72% of all H-1B visas issued in the United States, making them the largest group affected by the policy.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded sharply to this and warned them that the measures on the issue could create “humanitarian consequences” by disrupting families and severing professional ties that have been built over decades. Indian Prime Minister Modi took matters into his own hands and went directly to President Trump. Prime Minister Modi reminded President Trump of the economic contributions that required their talent and hard work, which are also enriching American society.

US also pushed back, where the Member of Congress wrote to the President arguing that the Indian nationals are “central to American leadership in IT and AI,” warning that the restrictions could negatively affect their relationship with India.

Mass cancellation and rescheduling of H-1B interviews took place, leaving thousands of Indian professionals stranded. People’s wait for their job appointments was postponed deep into 2026. The community was shaken, and the support looked uncertain.

Discrimination Leading to Fear Among the Indian Community

The rise in discrimination against Indian Ameicans have surprisingly increased, an everyday hostile life in which they are living. According to the 2026 IAAS, half of all Indian American respondents reported experiencing personal discrimination in the past year, based on skin color (36%), country of origin (21%), or religion (17%). The numbers speak for themselves; the issue has highlighted the diasporic matter.

Online, the situation just gets worse. 48% of respondents have frequently encountered anti-Indian racism on social media, generating anger (50%), anxiety (33%), and fear (31%) within the community. Is this an act of provocation or simply a person choosing to be more violent? Many Indians have suppressed their culture and censored their ethnicity in public.

The Carnegie survey observed “a notable rise in online hate speech and discrimination against Indian Americans in the current political climate,” with many respondents reporting that they change how they live and speak in public just to avoid harassment.

There are always two sides to the coin, whereas over social media and among the Indian community, rising crimes and accidents have been occurring a lot. Reportedly, Indians are enjoying their culture and representing their country, and also raising the question of civic sense all over the globe. Is it something to ignore? Or a huge subject to look into.

An Unexpected Wave of Politics

Back in 2025, Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race. He was born to Indian-origin parents and was celebrated across the nation. Nithya Raman, in 2026, is contesting for the post of Los Angeles Mayor and recently advanced in the race. She was born in Kerala and at the age of six moved to the United States. But it was clearly speaking in the American political grassroots rather than more for an ethnic advocacy.