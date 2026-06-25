Democrats Fume Over Trump’s Moms.gov Website Promoting Anti-Abortion Centers

Eleven members of the Senate Democratic Caucus on Wednesday urged US President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to “cease using federal resources to direct people to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers” via a government website.

Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched Moms.gov, which claims to offer “resources, information, and help for new and expecting mothers” by “addressing the needs of mothers and fathers who face difficult or unexpected pregnancies and ensuring the well-being of mothers and the health of American families.”

The site has two main options: so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” (CPCs)—which present themselves as reproductive health clinics but often provide misleading information and counseling aimed at discouraging abortion—and “federally qualified health centers,” which, presented alongside anti-abortion services on Moms.gov, can blur the distinction between evidence-based healthcare providers and ideologically driven groups.