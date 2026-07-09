‘I Don’t Want to Deal With Them’: Trump Declares Iran Truce Over as US Resumes Bombing

Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, warned in a statement late Tuesday that “it is critical that Iran and the US recommit to the terms of the MOU and get negotiations back on track before it is too late.”

“The US has consistently pushed the boundaries of the agreement and put it on uncertain footing, from the failure to rein in Israel’s actions in Lebanon to the establishment of the ‘alternative corridor’ in the Strait outside of Iranian purview,” said Abdi. “Iran believes this is an attempt to relitigate the MOU that it says recognized Iran’s authority to manage the waterway. So long as Iran perceives the US as seeking to weaken its position and eventually return to war, negotiations are likely to take a back seat to more fighting.”

“As disastrous as this war has been for American interests thus far, President Trump appeared to have found an off-ramp before it triggered uncontrollable economic fallout or escalated to a ground war that could become a generational quagmire,” Abdi added. “Now, after having narrowly avoided a worst-case scenario, the president risks being pulled back in and returning us to an unwinnable war.”

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