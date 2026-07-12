US Senator and key Trump ally Lindsey Graham dies

Prior to being elected to Congress, Graham had a distinguished record in the United States Air Force as he logged six-and-a-half years of service on active duty as an Air Force lawyer. From 1984-1988, he was assigned overseas and served at Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany. After leaving active duty in the Air Force in 1989, Graham joined the South Carolina Air National Guard, where he served till 1995. During the first Gulf War in the early 1990s, he was called to active duty and served stateside at McEntire Air National Guard Base as Staff Judge Advocate, where he prepared members for deployment to the Gulf region, according to the official statement.