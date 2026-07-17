Iran Accuses Kushner, Witkoff of Pursuing Profits Over Peace in Diplomatic Talks

On several occasions during the war, massive trading volumes have closely preceded major conflict-related announcements by US President Donald Trump. (Kushner is Trump’s son-in-law, and Witkoff is a close personal friend of the president.)

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament and the country’s top negotiator, accused the Trump administration in March of peddling “fake news” to “manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

According to Drop Site, Iranians “conveyed through intermediaries” that $4.5 billion of profits allegedly accumulated through market manipulation should be “allocated to the Iranian side.”

“The exchanged texts will ultimately become part of the historical record,” said the unnamed Iranian official.

The Trump administration denied that Vance received messages from the Iranian side related to Kushner and Witkoff, and accused Drop Site journalists of being “so filled with hate for America and devoid of respect for themselves that they have become full-throated propagandists for the Iranian regime.”

Concerns that Kushner and Witkoff’s personal and familial financial interests could influence their approach to diplomatic talks are hardly new.

“The public has no reason to trust Jared Kushner’s integrity as a government official to put their interests above his financial benefit,” Donald Sherman, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said after Trump formally named Kushner a special peace envoy in February.