"Too Much Tension": Former ISRO Scientist Finds Peace as Restaurant Manager, Video Goes Viral

He further explained that assembling even a single component involves multiple parts measured at microscopic tolerances. To illustrate this, he asked, “How thick is a hair, do you know?” When the creator replied 0.001–0.003, he corrected him, saying, “One strand of hair has a thickness of about 0.004—around four microns. We have to do assembly with a tolerance of one micron.” He added that even a single hair falling between assembled parts could compromise the entire system. According to him, this level of accuracy left no room for error and created constant mental strain.

Over time, the relentless pressure led him to reassess his priorities. After leaving ISRO, he chose a quieter life and took up work as a restaurant manager. Speaking casually, he said the decision brought him peace. “There is no pressure here. I feel relaxed… later I will go,” he added, expressing satisfaction with his current role.

The former scientist also shared that he once had an opportunity to work in the United States, but it did not materialise due to a clerical error. He explained that a minor spelling mistake in his initials led to complications, eventually causing the opportunity to fall through. “All documents were done, but there was a small issue. My initials were KG, Shrikant KG, but there was AG… because of that, I came here to relax,” he said in the video.

The Instagram clip quickly gained traction, receiving over 109,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many users praised his humility and life choices. One commenter wrote that people often leave high-profile jobs not because of money, but because of stress, adding that similar patterns exist even at agencies like NASA. “It’s not payment, it’s the level of stress—some people leave. I have seen this in NASA too. He just wants to relax now.” Another user wrote, “Respect for sir.”