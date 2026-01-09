"Too Much Tension": Former ISRO Scientist Finds Peace as Restaurant Manager, Video Goes Viral

A viral Instagram video shows a restaurant manager revealing he worked for 16 years as a scientist-engineer at ISRO
He explains the extreme accuracy required in satellite assembly, where even microscopic errors could endanger the missions
The video resonated widely online, with users praising his humility and highlighting the importance of mental peace
A simple conversation in a restaurant went viral on social media after something unexpected happened. A content creator discovered that the restaurant manager he was speaking to was actually a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employee. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Sando on January 1, 2025, and shows a candid interaction between the creator and the manager.
The video begins with casual small talk but soon turns into a reflective discussion about work pressure. When the content creator asked how long the man had been working as a restaurant manager, he replied that it had been three months, before revealing that he had earlier worked at ISRO. He then shared that he spent 16 years as a scientist-engineer at the space agency before deciding to step away to give himself a break.
He explained that his decision was not driven by money but by the intense pressure of the job. “Worked there for 16 years, then I left—too much tension there,” he said. He added that the pressure was largely linked to satellite assembly and space missions. “Satellite assembly has very high pressure. The tolerance is 0.001,” he said, describing the level of precision required. “If you do that, what will be the result—thinking about it itself is pressure.”
He further explained that assembling even a single component involves multiple parts measured at microscopic tolerances. To illustrate this, he asked, “How thick is a hair, do you know?” When the creator replied 0.001–0.003, he corrected him, saying, “One strand of hair has a thickness of about 0.004—around four microns. We have to do assembly with a tolerance of one micron.” He added that even a single hair falling between assembled parts could compromise the entire system. According to him, this level of accuracy left no room for error and created constant mental strain.
Over time, the relentless pressure led him to reassess his priorities. After leaving ISRO, he chose a quieter life and took up work as a restaurant manager. Speaking casually, he said the decision brought him peace. “There is no pressure here. I feel relaxed… later I will go,” he added, expressing satisfaction with his current role.
The former scientist also shared that he once had an opportunity to work in the United States, but it did not materialise due to a clerical error. He explained that a minor spelling mistake in his initials led to complications, eventually causing the opportunity to fall through. “All documents were done, but there was a small issue. My initials were KG, Shrikant KG, but there was AG… because of that, I came here to relax,” he said in the video.
The Instagram clip quickly gained traction, receiving over 109,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many users praised his humility and life choices. One commenter wrote that people often leave high-profile jobs not because of money, but because of stress, adding that similar patterns exist even at agencies like NASA. “It’s not payment, it’s the level of stress—some people leave. I have seen this in NASA too. He just wants to relax now.” Another user wrote, “Respect for sir.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, saying he had taken the right decision and emphasising that while money is important, personal well-being matters more. One comment read, “Money is important, but your existence is more important.” Another added that others should learn from his experience, noting that it is sometimes good to try something new or take a break for oneself and one’s family.
Several users highlighted the broader message of the video, saying it showed that people can change careers at any stage of life for mental peace. Many expressed admiration for his calm demeanour and respect for his contribution to the country.
Responding to the attention, the content creator clarified that the video was meant to be light-hearted and positive. He said no political or other narrative was intended and noted that parts of the clip were being reshared with added narratives that undermined the original spirit of the conversation. In a time of negativity, he said, the video was shared simply as a positive moment.
What began as a random restaurant conversation has since resonated widely online, with many viewers saying they related to the sentiment and expressed respect for the former ISRO scientist.
