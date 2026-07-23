As Families Struggle to Afford Groceries, House GOP Approves Billions More for Illegal Iran War

House Republicans on Wednesday approved a $95 billion budget framework that would pump more money into US President Donald Trump’s illegal Iran war and push states to adopt restrictions on voting rights, all while Americans struggle to afford groceries and other necessities.

Every present House Democrat and just three members of the GOP caucus—Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Kevin Kiley of California—voted against the budget measure, which would yet again set in motion the filibuster-proof reconciliation process that the Republican majority has used to ram through tax cuts for the rich, attacks on safety net programs, and other unpopular agenda items.

The new budget blueprint, which is seen as facing tougher prospects in the narrowly Republican-controlled Senate, would provide up to $73 billion in additional funding for the US military, mostly for the Iran war. The measure also includes $10 billion to prod states to adopt voter ID requirements, a top priority of the Trump administration ahead of the 2026 midterms.