Youth Agitation at Its Peak: CJP’s Parliament March Takes Government by Surprise

Anusha, a political science student from Delhi University shared that this Jantar Mantar protest is a frustration of over a decade of paper leaks, no matter the government. She said, “Dharmendra Pradhan is not able to handle the education ministry, so he should just resign. There should be equality and transparency in the examinations. And if our demands are not met we will continue our protest with even more agitation.” When asked about the CJP’s demand to even sack the entire cabinet including the PM, the DU student said that it was a response to the “barbaric, rude, and disgusting” act of forcibly shifting Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital when he was just doing a peaceful protest. “The white sheets taking him (Wangchuk) out of Jantar Mantar marked the death of democracy. It has sparked even more rage in youth that now they will demand the resignation of the entire government and Narendra Modi.”

Ragini, a film-making and acting student from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), claimed that even her exams were leaked causing her years of trouble and physical pain. She said, “I had prepared for four months for my FTII exam. I used to attend my Kathak and acting class in between, then I used to sit in the library from 7 pm to 4-5 am in the morning. Then, the next day the same routine starts at 11 am. Throughout those 4 months of preparation I was surviving on 3-4 hours of sleep everyday,” the film-making student said.

Ragini claims that this strenuous routine even caused her lower back pain, and she can’t even walk without a lumbar belt. Even after all that, the FTII paper was leaked and when it was time for the re-test she couldn’t give that exam due to her physical therapy. “There are only 11 seats for that course. I was spending 16 hours a day at the library and now I have turned 27. My family is pressuring me to get married now. Who will marry me? I can’t even stand for 10 minutes.” Yet, he stood firm for her ideals and thought that fighting for the betterment of the education system is worth the pain.

One question was also regarding activist Sonam Wangchuk’s change in demands concerning his deteriorating health. A letter written by the Ladakhi activist from his hospital ward was shared yesterday before the Chalo Sansad March. In his letter, Wangchuk laid out three conditions to end his hunger strike, none of which were the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. When asked whether this was a backfoot from Wangchuk, protestors on ground maintained that their demand remains the same and accountability should be taken by the government.