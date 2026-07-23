‘Grotesque and Indefensible’: At Least 1.5 Million Kids Have Lost Food Aid Under GOP Budget Law

Arizona has seen the most staggering decline in SNAP participation. It has fallen 48% overall and 49% among children in the state since enactment of the Trump-GOP budget law, which instituted new work-reporting requirements for some recipients and punishments for states with elevated payment error rates. Under Republican law, states will for the first time have to pay a portion of SNAP benefit costs, which previously were fully covered by the federal government.

“Grotesque and indefensible,” policy analyst Michael Linden wrote in response to the new data, noting that the Republican budget law slashed taxes for wealthy households while decimating SNAP.

Earlier this week, The New York Times published a report detailing the horror show residents have experienced as they’ve attempted to reenroll in SNAP after improperly losing benefits due to bureaucratic chaos stemming from the GOP law.

Sharon Parrott, CBPP’s president, said Tuesday that the consequences of the massive SNAP cuts—totaling around $200 billion over the next decade—have been “stark: an ill grandmother raising teens can’t get her SNAP reinstated despite being eligible, and parents are skipping meals to save food for their children. Families who have had their food assistance taken away are turning to overburdened food banks, which cannot fill the gap.”