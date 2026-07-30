‘Countless Seniors Will Soon Pay More’: Trump Ends Subsidy for Medicare Prescription Drug Plans

The Trump administration on Tuesday said it would end a subsidy program that helped lower premiums for seniors enrolled in Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, a move that’s expected to increase monthly costs for millions of Americans amid a broader affordability crisis.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), headed by Mehmet Oz, announced “the conclusion of the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration” for the coming year, just months before the start of Medicare open enrollment. Oz characterized the subsidy program as a “bailout” for insurance companies and said that “premiums will go up by less than $10 for most Medicare recipients.”

But The Wall Street Journal, which reported the administration’s move ahead of the public announcement, noted that nearly half of Medicare Part D plan enrollees would likely see increases “largely in the $11 to $20 range a month.” The subsidy program, established in the wake of the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, cut the average Part D premium by more than 25% this year.