‘Big Win’: Two More US Courts Reject Trump’s Mass Detention of Immigrants

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org



By Brad Reed

Two separate federal courts on Thursday rejected Trump administration’s justification for its mass detention of immigrants.

First, a three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the administration had misconstrued the 1996 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) as mandating detention without bond for all undocumented immigrants in the US.

The court found that the INA’s mandatory detention policy only applied to undocumented immigrants who had been apprehended shortly after crossing the border and not to undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for years after entering the country illegally.

Judge Daniel Bress, an appointee of President Donald Trump, wrote for the majority that the administration’s interpretation of the INA would constitute “a major change to the immigration laws by subjecting millions” of undocumented immigrants already living in the US to mandatory detention.

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“We accordingly do not think that Congress in 1996 made such a large-scale change to our established system of immigration detention in the way that the government now contends,” Bress added.

Shortly after the decision, a three-judge panel on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals similarly rejected the Trump administration’s mass detention policy, ruling 2-1 that the government’s interpretation of the law “rests upon the illogical use of both legal fiction and ordinary meaning” to determine whether someone who has long lived in the US is “seeking admission” to the US.

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Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, noted that six federal appeals courts so far have ruled against the administration’s mass detention policy, while only two have ruled in favor. Decisions on the policy are also pending in three other federal appeals courts.

While predicting that the legal fight over interpretation of the INA is likely headed to the US Supreme Court, Reichlin-Melnick nonetheless said that the rulings were “great news.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) hailed the 9th Circuit’s ruling against the Trump administration as a “big win.”

“While this will likely be litigated further,” Jayapal wrote in a social media post, “today’s decision reaffirms that immigrants who contribute to our communities and have lived here for years deserve dignity, not detention.”

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