Who Is Natalie Harp? Donald Trump's 'Human Printer' Whose Brother Calls Her Extraordinary Devotion 'Very Unhealthy'

Natalie Harp, one of Donald Trump's closest aides, has returned to the spotlight after a new political biography detailed her influential role as the White House's 'Human Printer.'
Harp's estranged brother, Preston Harp, told The Daily Beast that her relationship with Trump is "very unhealthy" and described her devotion as "100% infatuation," while saying it is not scandalous.
The new book Regime Change claims Harp helps manage Trump's Truth Social presence, follows him with printed documents wherever he goes, and has become one of the president's most trusted aides after crediting his Right to Try Act with helping her cancer treatment.
ONE OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S closest aides, Natalie Harp, has recently come back into the spotlight. She has become one of the most recognisable faces in Donald Trump's administration. She is often seen accompanying Trump, carrying printed news articles and drafts of posts for Truth Social. However, one aspect that has remained controversial is her close relationship with President Trump, which many people have questioned.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, Natalie Harp's estranged brother, Preston Harp, 38, questioned his sister's devotion to Donald Trump. He described her relationship with the president as "very unhealthy" and called Trump a "national embarrassment." Preston said his sister is like a member of Trump's fan club. However, he added that while he would not describe their relationship as scandalous, it is "100% infatuation."
The relationship between the two siblings has also been strained. They became estranged in 2020 after their father, Robert Harp, died by suicide, according to the Hindustan Times. Following their father's death, the family drifted apart. Preston said he was shocked to learn that his sister was working with Donald Trump. He claimed he only found out in 2023 after a friend showed him a news article about her.
Natalie Harp is the 34-year-old executive assistant to President Trump who earned the nickname "the human printer." She received the nickname during the 2024 election campaign because she was frequently seen standing beside Trump carrying a portable printer and battery pack. Since the president reportedly prefers reading information on paper, Harp prints and hands him news articles, social media posts, emails, and other documents whenever required, ensuring he receives information she believes is important.
Harp previously worked as a television presenter for a right-wing cable news network and first came to Trump's attention because of her battle with bone cancer in 2019. She has publicly praised Trump's Right to Try Act, crediting it with helping her access treatment during her illness. Harp has repeatedly said that Trump "saved" her life.
According to The Independent, Trump later invited her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she shared her personal story. She subsequently became a familiar face at Trump's campaign rallies.
In 2022, Harp joined Trump's staff. After Trump returned to the White House for his second term, she was appointed Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President. Whether Trump is attending meetings or playing golf, Harp is often seen close by with her portable printer. The legislation that helped her during her cancer treatment strengthened her loyalty to Trump and eventually made her one of his closest aides.
A recently published book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, suggests that Harp's relationship with Trump extends beyond a typical staff role. The authors describe her extraordinary loyalty, mention reported "love letters," and detail allegations regarding her intense devotion to the US president.
The book is based on thousands of interviews conducted by the New York Times reporters with a wide range of people close to President Donald Trump, including campaign officials, White House staff, lawmakers, friends, and business associates. It describes how Harp closely follows Trump throughout the day. According to the book, when Trump plays golf, she follows him to provide printed news stories and social media updates. The authors also report that she has played a significant role in managing Trump's Truth Social account and helped publish some of his most controversial posts, including AI-generated content and provocative political imagery that attracted widespread criticism.
According to the book, Harp would sometimes leave handwritten letters in Trump's personal spaces before she officially joined the White House staff. As reported by The Daily Beast, one such letter allegedly read, "You are all that matters to me."
The book also states that several members of Trump's staff expressed concerns about Harp's level of devotion. However, Trump has continued to praise her publicly. According to the authors, Trump once told his staff that Harp loved him as much as his own family and remarked that "she'll never leave me."
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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