Who Is Natalie Harp? Donald Trump's 'Human Printer' Whose Brother Calls Her Extraordinary Devotion 'Very Unhealthy'

ONE OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S closest aides, Natalie Harp, has recently come back into the spotlight. She has become one of the most recognisable faces in Donald Trump's administration. She is often seen accompanying Trump, carrying printed news articles and drafts of posts for Truth Social. However, one aspect that has remained controversial is her close relationship with President Trump, which many people have questioned.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Natalie Harp's estranged brother, Preston Harp, 38, questioned his sister's devotion to Donald Trump. He described her relationship with the president as "very unhealthy" and called Trump a "national embarrassment." Preston said his sister is like a member of Trump's fan club. However, he added that while he would not describe their relationship as scandalous, it is "100% infatuation."

The relationship between the two siblings has also been strained. They became estranged in 2020 after their father, Robert Harp, died by suicide, according to the Hindustan Times. Following their father's death, the family drifted apart. Preston said he was shocked to learn that his sister was working with Donald Trump. He claimed he only found out in 2023 after a friend showed him a news article about her.