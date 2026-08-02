DOJ Drops Reflecting Pool Case, But Olympian’s Lawyers Say That Won’t ‘Erase the Abuse’ of Power

Hearn, one of several people accused of tampering with the pool, was arrested in June. Early last month, Jeanine Pirro, the Trump-appointed US attorney for the District of Columbia, revealed that her office had secured a felony indictment against him. The 67-year-old, who faced up to a decade in prison, pleaded not guilty and had a trial scheduled for September.

“I didn’t vandalize anything,” Hearn, an Olympic canoeist, said in an interview with The Washington Post, explaining that he had touched a piece of pool lining that was already peeling off. “I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.”

In its Friday motion to dismiss the case, Pirro’s office said that after the return of the indictment, the US Department of the Interior (DOI) provided information indicating that the damage “was the result of flawed installation by the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coatings (AIC), and the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration in the weeks surrounding Independence Day 2026.”

“It is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,” the document also states.

MS NOW legal analyst Lisa Rubin highlighted Pirro’s previous promise to “prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Hearn caused the damage.

NBC News noted that “a spokesperson for Pirro said the filing spoke for itself. Her office also moved to dismiss at least one of the other three misdemeanor cases that had been brought in connection with the Reflecting Pool.”