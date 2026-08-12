More than a Month After Venezuela’s Earthquakes: ‘I’m Not Leaving Here Until my Son is Found’

On Monday, July 1, 50-year-old Villalta arrived in Venezuela. She has lived in Peru for the past three years. Her journey by road took seven days. As soon as she saw the news about the double earthquake, she called Greiber. There was no answer. At that moment, she knew she had to return. Now she is searching for her 31-year-old son: “For three years I've only seen my son through video calls.”

More than a month after the June 24 earthquakes, some relatives are still holding on to hope “for a miracle”; Villalta is one of them. Her instincts tell her that Greiber is not beneath the rubble. She believes he may have been injured and transferred to a hospital elsewhere in the country. However, the relatives and friends helping her search have found nothing.

The Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi housing complex, a government-built development under the Misión Vivienda housing program, originally consisted of four towers. Tower C was the only one to collapse completely. According to an unofficial count by relatives, more than 200 bodies have been recovered from its ruins.

Villalta, her eldest son, and her sister begin each day without breakfast. “Aid doesn't arrive until it’s already nighttime,” she says. As the weeks have passed, donations — including food — have steadily declined.

“But we’re still here, fighting for our loved ones,” she insists. “The only people who have shown up are his friends, not his superiors. Firefighters have come to help rescue their colleagues, nurses have come for theirs, police officers have come for theirs—but no one has come for my son.”

As of July 22, the figures updated daily by Delcy Rodríguez’s government reported more than 5,300 deaths, 16,740 injuries, and 17,907 people left homeless. However, the official figures do not mention the number of missing persons — a statistic that would provide greater context for the scale of the catastrophe.

The United Nations initially estimated around 50,000 missing people, while independent initiatives have documented approximately 40,000 missing persons.

‘I know she isn't alive, but I still have to take her out of the rubble’

There is one place where 28-year-old Daniela Castro has found peace — “as strange as that may sound,” she says. She is referring to the ruins of the Opppe-26 building, in the Caribe sector of Caraballeda, La Guaira, where she has spent her days since June 25.

In Building I, apartment 8-05, lived her mother, Yraima Josefina García Miquilena, 65 years old, of slender build, with long black hair and graying roots. Also there were her nephews Breyelis and Breiner Castro, ages 13 and 12, both slim, dark-skinned, with curly hair.