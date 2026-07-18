Venezuela Earthquakes Reveal a Child Protection System Unprepared for Disaster

Caribe Residential Tower, in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, is no longer a building. It is now a mountain of shattered concrete, beneath which 13-year-old twins Aron and Aranza Mendoza Orias may still be trapped. The last time anyone heard from them, they were in their apartment with their mother, Yesenia Orias.

That was before the earthquakes. Now, their whereabouts remain unknown.

Ariari Mendoza, Orias’s husband — and the twins’ father — hasn’t stopped searching. He walks through the rubble, asks questions, and digs through debris with his bare hands when necessary. Relatives and friends have joined the effort because government assistance has been limited. When rescue teams do arrive, they often lack the heavy machinery needed to break through the collapsed concrete.

On June 27, three days after the earthquakes, they managed to reach two of the apartment’s rooms but found no sign of the teenagers. Since there was no odor indicating fatalities, they hoped the twins had either escaped or were still alive.

From Caracas, the twins’ 37-year-old cousin, Andrés García, is also searching. His greatest concern is that Aron is autistic. If someone finds him alive but frightened and disoriented, he may not be able to tell them who he is or where he comes from.

The twins are among the 3.9 million children and adolescents whom the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates live in the Venezuelan areas affected by the recent earthquakes. Under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (LOPNNA), they are all entitled to special protection.