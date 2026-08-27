Opening Salvo of Trump’s New Economic Assault Is ‘Aimed Squarely at Ordinary Iranians’

The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed it is targeting the Iranian government and coming to the aid of the nation’s people by waging all-out war on the Middle East country, but an analysis of US policy changes announced this week indicates that ordinary Iranians will bear the brunt of the pain from the White House’s new economic assault.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) noted that the first actions that the Trump administration has taken under its so-called Operation Economic Outcast “are aimed squarely at ordinary Iranians and at severing personal, familial, academic, and cultural relationships between Americans and Iranians.” The group noted that the Trump administration has “suspended key humanitarian exemptions from existing sanctions on Iran designed to allow Iranian Americans to send personal remittances to family in Iran, to allow universities to enroll or offer scholarships to Iranian students, and to allow for sports exchanges involving American and Iranian athletes.”