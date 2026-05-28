Songs of Resistance: Nepal’s Indigenous Communities Fight to Preserve Their Musical Heritage

Pilru, a terracotta musical instrument shaped like birds, made by Indigenous Tharu and Kumhar communities from Nepal’s southern plains, traveled from a village in Western Nepal to an art store in Kathmandu Valley, thanks to an art initiative led by Tharu artist Lavkant Chaudhary.

For generations, Indigenous peoples have been using musical instruments made from clay in ceremonies, social events, and celebrations, not only to amuse and entertain the gathering but also to communicate and connect with deities and souls.

Pilru – Songs of Resistance

“Pilru — Songs of Resistance is a community-led initiative dedicated to documenting, protecting, and reclaiming the Pilru, a handcrafted musical instrument passed across generations by Adivasi Tharu and Kumhar communities of the Tarai,” says artist Lavkant Chaudhary in his statement.

“The project records oral histories, songs, and techniques, centering community voices and asserting the Pilru as a living practice, rather than a passing trend.”

“I learned to play and make Pilru during my childhood,” said Roinu Chaudhary, a 70-year-old man from Deukhar of Lamahi in Western Nepal, in an interview with Global Voices. He was praised for his contribution to preserving the practice of Pilru at the event in Kathmandu. “We used to play it while grazing cattle and going to the jungle.”