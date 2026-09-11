Why Did Billionaire Businessman Larry Silverstein, Who Signed a 99-Year Lease for the Twin Towers, Not Go to Work on September 11, 2001?

25 YEARS HAVE PASSED since the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, USA. Two commercial US airplanes, hijacked by members of the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda, crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center (WTC).

Today, the 9/11 attacks are deemed one of the darkest days in American history. In just a few moments, the Twin Towers, which were once the tallest buildings in the world, were reduced to rubble and dust.

Even after all these years, conspiracy theories surrounding the attack continue to emerge. The name Larry Silverstein is often mentioned in these theories. Ring a bell? Larry Silverstein is an American businessman and billionaire who signed a 99-year lease for the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center at a whopping cost of $3.2 billion in July 2001. Seven weeks after he signed the lease, something shocking happened—the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

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Theorists have always wondered: Where was Silverstein that day? He himself had shared that he was a regular at the Windows on the World restaurant at the top of the North Tower in the original WTC complex in Lower Manhattan. The restaurant was destroyed in the attack with no reported survivors. But on September 11, 2001, he did not go there.



Where was Larry Silverstein on 9/11?