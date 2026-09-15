Beyond Sensational News and PR Campaigns: Will Donald Trump be President of the United States for a Third Time?

Trump proposed giving American adults $5,000 if Republicans win both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms.
The ongoing Iran war, economic concerns and Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting could affect the Republicans’ midterm prospects.
Although the 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has publicly claimed there is a plan for Trump to seek a third term.
AS THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS in the United States (US) are set to take place on November 3, 2026, people wonder whether Trump will lose by a small or a big margin. As many pre-poll surveys show that Democrats hold a clear advantage in the race, the question that appears here is simple: Is Trump going to be President for a third- time?
On September 9, 2026, the Republican National Committee’s first-ever midterm convention took place in Dallas, Texas. During the event, President Trump proposed that $5,000 would be given to American adults under the "Trump Dividend" if Republicans win both the House and the Senate. This does not end here. Trump also explained that if he loses, the people of America will also lose. He said, “Because if we lose, you're going to lose your border. You're going to lose your tax cuts. You're going to lose your safety and security. You're going to lose your wealth.”
One of the major reasons that could constrain Trump’s smooth victory is the Iran war. The war has brought serious economic strain for the American people, with concerns over transparency, a constant rise in the prices of goods, a huge financial burden, and unstable businesses. Many have blamed Trump for the lack of seriousness and transparency that he showed during the war, as well as the lack of a long-term strategy.
During the presidential election campaign back in 2025, Trump had announced his arrival as a 'Midas touch' to all the impediments haunting the globe. He unequivocally promised to bring about stability, end the wars across the globe, resolve the crisis in Palestine, and also “Make America Great Again.” However, both Americans and citizens around the globe are unhappy with his conduct of global affairs.
Instead of stopping the existing wars, the US under the Trump administration has initiated another war in West Asia. This war against Iran has brought about a serious energy crisis around the globe, with the Strait of Hormuz being rendered irregular and conflict-ridden.
When asked by the media when the war would stop, the President said that it would end ‘immediately’ after the midterm elections in the US and added that until then, oil prices would not come down. When reporters tried to raise concerns about the American public, he said that the short-term economic loss was worth it because they had prevented Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
In another major setback for the leader, the US Supreme Court on Monday, September 14, 2026, rejected Trump's plan to restrict voting by mail ahead of the November midterm elections. This is not the first time Trump has opposed this. Earlier, during his 2020 defeat against Joe Biden, he blamed the mail voting process. Trump has said that this rule can allow electoral fraud as it allows non-citizens to cast votes.
Haven’t you seen President Trump joking about staying in office for a third term? Or the various media personalities, social media influencers, and technocrats establishing Trump’s future as linked to the glory of America?
The tonality of these statements can be called ‘attention-grabbing’: a free-flowing and catchy joke coming from the President, which goes round and round across social media platforms. While these are mostly sarcastic narratives, many people can take it seriously, and get influenced by them, acting as popular-culture symbols.
On a different note, when the conversation about Trump’s role in the elections comes to the fore, his conduct during the 2020 presidential election becomes important. In 2020, after he was defeated by Joe Biden, he refused to accept a peaceful transfer of power, and continued to claim that there was widespread election fraud.
As per some reports, after his defeat, President Trump inquired about an idea raised by his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The idea was to deploy the US military and overturn the results of the 2020 election—an idea that was immediately rejected by his advisers. This suggestion from Flynn came after Trump granted him a presidential pardon in a case where he pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
So, as the midterm elections knock on the door, what’s the next move, and are there plans for the third term that he jokingly mentions?
Trump is currently serving his second term in office, but a third term is not constitutionally possible because of the 22nd Amendment—which bans anyone from being elected as president more than twice. However, in a 2025 interview with The Economist, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon claimed of ensuring Trump’s third term, and Bannon was not joking.
The interview was conducted by hosts Zanny Minton Beddoes and Edward Carr, where Bannon clearly said, “He's going to get a third term.” To this, Zanny Minton Beddoes pointed out the 22nd Amendment, and Bannon said, “There's many different alternatives at the appropriate time. We'll lay out what the plan is, but there's a plan.” Then Bannon started to explain that the USA needed Trump for a third term in office as they needed to finish what was started, and for that, “Trump is the Vehicle.”
In a state of utter shock, Beddoes further questioned, “On the one hand, you've said the constitution is fit for purpose. Secondly, you've said that president Trump needs another term, even though the 22nd amendment makes it pretty clear that he cannot have a second…” She added that even if they found some way around it, it would still be against the Constitution and its amendment.
Bannon then said that if the American people were putting Trump back in office, were they tearing the Constitution? To which she replied, yes. She further said, “what you will end up with is a populist justification for a quasi-dictatorship.” Even after all this, Bannon continued to say that Trump should win a third term in 2028, “The only way president Trump wins in 2028 and continues to stay in office is by the will of the American people. And the will of the American people is what the constitution embodies. And so I think we're going to be, we're going to be in good hands there.”
As the midterm elections draw near, both parties have started their campaigning and laying out promises to win the elections. While the earlier claims by his former aide suggest that Trump could seek a third term, the bigger question now is whether he will be able to win the midterm elections, especially as pre-poll predictions continue to remain negative for the Republicans. The coming elections, hence, will show whether Trump’s promises and political influence can overcome the growing criticism surrounding his administration.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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