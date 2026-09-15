Beyond Sensational News and PR Campaigns: Will Donald Trump be President of the United States for a Third Time?

During the presidential election campaign back in 2025, Trump had announced his arrival as a 'Midas touch' to all the impediments haunting the globe. He unequivocally promised to bring about stability, end the wars across the globe, resolve the crisis in Palestine, and also “Make America Great Again.” However, both Americans and citizens around the globe are unhappy with his conduct of global affairs.

Instead of stopping the existing wars, the US under the Trump administration has initiated another war in West Asia. This war against Iran has brought about a serious energy crisis around the globe, with the Strait of Hormuz being rendered irregular and conflict-ridden.

When asked by the media when the war would stop, the President said that it would end ‘immediately’ after the midterm elections in the US and added that until then, oil prices would not come down. When reporters tried to raise concerns about the American public, he said that the short-term economic loss was worth it because they had prevented Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

In another major setback for the leader, the US Supreme Court on Monday, September 14, 2026, rejected Trump's plan to restrict voting by mail ahead of the November midterm elections. This is not the first time Trump has opposed this. Earlier, during his 2020 defeat against Joe Biden, he blamed the mail voting process. Trump has said that this rule can allow electoral fraud as it allows non-citizens to cast votes.

President Trump and the Claims of a Third Term

Haven’t you seen President Trump joking about staying in office for a third term? Or the various media personalities, social media influencers, and technocrats establishing Trump’s future as linked to the glory of America?

The tonality of these statements can be called ‘attention-grabbing’: a free-flowing and catchy joke coming from the President, which goes round and round across social media platforms. While these are mostly sarcastic narratives, many people can take it seriously, and get influenced by them, acting as popular-culture symbols.

On a different note, when the conversation about Trump’s role in the elections comes to the fore, his conduct during the 2020 presidential election becomes important. In 2020, after he was defeated by Joe Biden, he refused to accept a peaceful transfer of power, and continued to claim that there was widespread election fraud.