Trump Says ‘Big Decision’ Coming on Whether to ‘Annihilate’ Iran

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brett Wilkins

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is weighing whether or not to “annihilate” Iran in a renewed effort to end the illegal 201-day US-Israeli war of choice, musings that came on the heels of a report by United Nations experts who said the United States likely committed war crimes during earlier attacks on the Middle East nation.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them, or do I not?” Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid. “It’s a big decision. Anything could happen with me.”

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Ravid said that Trump was referring to the Iranian government. However, the Iranian people have borne the brunt of six-and-a-half months of war and years of deadly economic strangulation.

Trump’s threat came as a United Nations fact-finding mission said there are “reasonable grounds to believe” the United States committed a war crime in two February strikes—one on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and another on a sports complex and residential area in Lamerd—that killed a combined total of at least 178 civilians, including 120 children.