Donald Trump Refuses to Back Down: Why the US President Calls AI Safety Concerns a "Hoax" Despite Warnings From Tech Leaders

What Are the Reasons Trump Is Not Constraining AI

BBC North America Editor Sarah Smith, in a video posted on social media by the news channel on September 15, 2026, said that there are two reasons why Trump is refusing to regulate AI. The first reason, she says, is that Trump thinks AI is a race between the USA and China that the US President cannot lose, and the second reason is economic.

He thinks that anything that slows down the American industry would let China go ahead. Hence, he believes that America needs further advances in technology so that China will not be able to surpass it. Trump has also said many times that whoever wins AI will be the ultimate winner.

The second reason is about the economy, because the AI boom has led to hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in the American stock market. Because of AI, the stock market of the USA reached record highs, and Trump wants that to continue. Sarah said, “He (Trump) thinks AI will be bigger than oil, gold, diamonds, or even the internet as a driver of economic change.”

Trump is in complete odds with AI tech companies and the American voting public on this matter. The CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, has warned that the technology needs to be slowed down as soon as possible. This idea was also backed by other tech moguls like Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

Other than this, a large population of Americans is also afraid of AI dangers. People are more afraid than excited about this technology’s advancement—a feeling that has existed even before the recent warnings from developers.