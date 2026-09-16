Donald Trump Refuses to Back Down: Why the US President Calls AI Safety Concerns a "Hoax" Despite Warnings From Tech Leaders

Key Points:
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and other AI leaders have called for a slower pace of AI development, citing concerns about safety
Donald Trump rejected this arguing that the US needs to maintain its lead over China and described concerns about AI taking over as a “hoax.”
Major tech leaders remain divided, with Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Dario Amodei backing caution, while Jensen Huang supports continued AI development with safety measures.
THE RESEARCHERS have long warned everyone about Artificial Intelligence and the dangers humanity can face because of it. But now, tech leaders have also echoed similar concerns, flagging the dangers that AI can cause if its development is not controlled. This includes Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s most recent warning that there are real dangers that lie in AI. Many have warned that the biggest risk of AI could be the end of humanity.
Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, just after quitting Anthropic, wrote on social media on September 9, 2026, that by developing AI, Anthropic and OpenAI are “gambling with our lives.” But despite these continuous warnings from both tech leaders and researchers, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, thinks that the safety concerns related to Artificial Intelligence are just a “hoax.” While many have called for slowing down the development of advanced AI models, Trump says that doing so would benefit China.
BBC North America Editor Sarah Smith, in a video posted on social media by the news channel on September 15, 2026, said that there are two reasons why Trump is refusing to regulate AI. The first reason, she says, is that Trump thinks AI is a race between the USA and China that the US President cannot lose, and the second reason is economic.
He thinks that anything that slows down the American industry would let China go ahead. Hence, he believes that America needs further advances in technology so that China will not be able to surpass it. Trump has also said many times that whoever wins AI will be the ultimate winner.
The second reason is about the economy, because the AI boom has led to hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in the American stock market. Because of AI, the stock market of the USA reached record highs, and Trump wants that to continue. Sarah said, “He (Trump) thinks AI will be bigger than oil, gold, diamonds, or even the internet as a driver of economic change.”
Trump is in complete odds with AI tech companies and the American voting public on this matter. The CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, has warned that the technology needs to be slowed down as soon as possible. This idea was also backed by other tech moguls like Sam Altman and Elon Musk.
Other than this, a large population of Americans is also afraid of AI dangers. People are more afraid than excited about this technology’s advancement—a feeling that has existed even before the recent warnings from developers.
On Monday, September 14, 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made an appearance at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, where they were discussing the Anthropic CEO’s call to “slow the pace.” In the middle of the conversation, something unexpected happened when Jensen got a call from US President Donald Trump, which he wasn’t able to send to voicemail. He then picked up the call and said to Trump, “I’m onstage with the besties,” pointing to the venture capitalists and hosts of the All-In Podcast, a popular weekly business and technology show hosted by industry veterans.
Everyone was listening as Trump and Huang had a conversation on the phone. Trump began by saying that Huang can develop the most complex computer chip in the world but can’t figure out how to put the phone on speaker. Trump also dismissed fears about artificial intelligence, saying that while caution is necessary, there is no need to halt AI advancement.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote an online essay on his website in September 2026 about AI and why industries should slow down their work on it. He wrote, “I have worked on AI for the last twelve years because I believe it could dramatically raise the quality of human life.” He said that the bigger the technology, the bigger the risk, and hence, AI holds some very big risks. Not just him, other leaders like Sam Altman from OpenAI, Elon Musk from xAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, one of the “godfathers of AI,” have also issued similar warnings.
In 2023, leaders from these major artificial intelligence firms also signed a statement on AI Extinction Risk. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also warned at a conference about the critical need to control the advancement of AI. The development of AI brings major benefits, but it also creates serious real-world problems and extinction risks that require careful oversight.
But despite all these warnings, Trump rejected them in his social media posts. He wrote, “The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades.” Trump also compared the warnings about Artificial Intelligence to Global Warming, saying that concerns about AI are a hoax, similar to the “Global Warming Scam” that was being perpetrated on people by the Left Democrats.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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