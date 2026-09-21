‘This Violence Cannot Continue’: ICE Shooting of Man in Austin Sparks Outrage

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brett Wilkins

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas on Sunday, prompting demands for an independent investigation and renewed calls from progressive lawmakers and activists to abolish ICE amid the Trump administration’s deadly immigration crackdown.

Local ABC affiliate KVUE reported that the shooting occurred in the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane, near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Anderson Square. An unidentified man was taken to a hospital. His condition was initially unclear; the Austin American-Statesman later reported that he was alert and talking.

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The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

Independent journalist Emiliano Tahui Gómez spoke with two witnesses.

“Nedevia Bolaños and her husband, Carlos, own a business just off the intersection where the shooting happened,” Gómez reported on social media. “Shortly before 1 pm they say they heard what sounded like two gunshots. Carlos ran out first. A blue Toyota sedan and a black Escalade were stopped under the highway.”