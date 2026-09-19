Trump Claims Agreement With Denmark Finalized, Granting ‘Permanent Control’ Over Greenland, Wants the Agreement to Have ‘Infinite Life’

UNITED STATES (US) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP announced on Friday, September 18, 2026, that an agreement with Denmark and Greenland has been crafted, giving the United States “permanent control over security and all other needs,” of the world’s largest island. Posting on X, Trump stated that, “This is an ‘infinite life’ agreement, there is no end!”, while congratulating the people of Denmark and Greenland for their ‘magnificent future’ ahead. This development comes months after the contention over the claims by the US authorities were at considerable loggerheads with the Danish or Greenlandic authorities, and is set to mark a significant change in the global geopolitical scenario in the coming days.

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Denmark and Greenland released a joint statement on Friday hinting towards the signing of a pact with the US in the coming week, during the United Nations General Assembly session. However, the statement also noted that the agreement would be subject to parliamentary approvals in both Denmark and Greenland—Copenhagen and Nuuk.

Donald Trump’s Ambitions Over Greenland

Donald Trump took to his social media platform X, and posted a long thread detailing the ‘Greenland Question.’ He stated that the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland and the United States have reached an agreement that gives the US ‘permanent control over security and all other needs in Greenland. Stating his role in brokering this deal, Trump said, “There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America.”