Trump Claims Agreement With Denmark Finalized, Granting ‘Permanent Control’ Over Greenland, Wants the Agreement to Have ‘Infinite Life’

UNITED STATES (US) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP announced on Friday, September 18, 2026, that an agreement with Denmark and Greenland has been crafted, giving the United States “permanent control over security and all other needs,” of the world’s largest island. Posting on X, Trump stated that, “This is an ‘infinite life’ agreement, there is no end!”, while congratulating the people of Denmark and Greenland for their ‘magnificent future’ ahead. This development comes months after the contention over the claims by the US authorities were at considerable loggerheads with the Danish or Greenlandic authorities, and is set to mark a significant change in the global geopolitical scenario in the coming days.
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Denmark and Greenland released a joint statement on Friday hinting towards the signing of a pact with the US in the coming week, during the United Nations General Assembly session. However, the statement also noted that the agreement would be subject to parliamentary approvals in both Denmark and Greenland—Copenhagen and Nuuk.
Donald Trump took to his social media platform X, and posted a long thread detailing the ‘Greenland Question.’ He stated that the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland and the United States have reached an agreement that gives the US ‘permanent control over security and all other needs in Greenland. Stating his role in brokering this deal, Trump said, “There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America.”
This deal to take control of the security in Greenland was one of the key projects that Trump had announced after taking office, and was certainly one of the most criticized actions by foreign policy commentators and political analysts or former bureaucrats, who are not biased to the US hegemony.
The claims of having an agreement between the three stakeholders reach towards its conclusion, Trump has made it clear that his goals are to ensure that, “from now on, no U.S adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”
The Government of Denmark and Greenland also issued a joint statement on the deal concerning the question of Greenland. The statement mentioned that the three stakeholders are expected to sign an agreement on strengthened security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area next week, subject to the necessary national parliamentary procedures.
Speaking on this, the Chairman of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, “It is encouraging that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance. The agreement recognizes Greenland’s interests and our place in the international cooperation. It is to the benefit of us all.” With this, it will be interesting to see what stance Greenland takes on this upcoming deal, as they had been opposing this US proposal to take over Greenland.
In the Joint statement issued, the Prime Minister of Denmark also shared a hopeful anecdote on this upcoming deal. “I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States. An agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well. And an agreement which at the same time recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.”
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With this deal coming to its conclusion, Trump has expressed his immediate intent to build military projects and footprints in certain suitable locations across Greenland. This makes global geopolitics significantly different, as critical alliances are going to be drawn across strategic lines.
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