Her Agency Distributes Billions for Housing Projects. Her Husband’s Company Helped Develop Some of Them.

Bell filed amended economic disclosures for the last three years on Sept. 23, the day that ProPublica asked her why she did not disclose her husband’s employer. The new forms explicitly name the consulting firm.

“I take concerns about my statement of economic interests (SEI) seriously and am committed to transparency, accountability, and compliance with state law,” Bell said in a statement.

She did not respond when asked whether she had played any role in her agency’s decisions regarding projects the company worked on. A spokesperson said housing subsidies are approved first by an internal committee that does not include Bell and then are reviewed by another group, the Housing Stability Council, which Bell does not serve on.

The spokesperson, LeiLani Barney, told ProPublica to file a formal records request to learn who’s on the internal committee. Bell advises the housing council as it sets policy and makes funding decisions, according to the agency’s website.

Neither JH Brawner nor Crites, the firm’s director of strategic initiatives, responded to messages seeking comment.

Three former officials familiar with state ethics laws told ProPublica that Bell’s lack of disclosure was a problem that merited review to see whether she influenced any government decisions that benefited her husband’s company.

Russell Lehman, a retired administrative law judge who served on Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission from 2019 to 2021, said Bell appeared to have violated the law, even if she later corrected her mistake.

Lehman said he would want to know: “Why did it take a reporter asking you about it to have you file your reports?”

“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need ProPublica for this kind of thing,” Lehman said.

Kotek’s spokesperson called for an evaluation by the state’s ethics commission.