‘Sign the Damn Bill!’ Anger at Trump Grows as US Housing Prices Hit All-Time High

With President Donald Trump still refusing to sign bipartisan legislation aimed at lowering the cost of housing, fresh outrage erupted Thursday as new data shows buying a home in the US has never been more expensive.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) on Thursday released its monthly report on home sales showing that the median sales price of existing homes grew to $440,600, a record high.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR, said that housing supply remains a major barrier to making owning a home more affordable.

“Progress on long-term housing affordability could be hampered if inventory growth continues to stall,” said Yun. “Without consistent gains in inventory, home prices can accelerate. It is critical to introduce more supply to the market to widen the opportunity for homeownership.”